Franklin Universal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FT)

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 54,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,799. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

