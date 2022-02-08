Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 15,715 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,413,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,715 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $151,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 211.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.95. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.