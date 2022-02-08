Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,206,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 677,530 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $166,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,948,000 after purchasing an additional 387,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,779,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after purchasing an additional 92,006 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SUM stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

