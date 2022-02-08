Franklin Resources Inc. Has $157.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,037 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $157,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,489,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.