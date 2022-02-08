Franklin Resources Inc. Has $128.88 Million Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,519,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,811 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $128,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 8.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 23.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 104.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB stock opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.58 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

