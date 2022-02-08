Franklin Resources Inc. Has $126.15 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $126,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,928,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,884,000 after purchasing an additional 479,533 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWXT stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

