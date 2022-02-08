Franklin Electric (FELE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FELE opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

