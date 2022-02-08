Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $137.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

