Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.05

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.05 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.50), with a volume of 2595684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.70 ($0.51).

FOXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.95) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.95) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The company has a market cap of £118.02 million and a PE ratio of -75.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.93.

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 29,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £12,541.20 ($16,959.03).

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

