FourThought Financial LLC Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 97.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $364.26 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.29 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

