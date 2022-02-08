FourThought Financial LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,410 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,882,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,508,000 after purchasing an additional 960,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after purchasing an additional 954,481 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth $102,599,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $114.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average is $123.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

