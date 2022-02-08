FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 28.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 62,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 29.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 37,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 55.6% during the third quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.39.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

