FourThought Financial LLC Buys 508 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 123.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $142.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

