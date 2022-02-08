FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 7,566 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 64.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 318,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 19.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,748,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 597,561 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 30.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 600,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 24.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 433,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.37.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

