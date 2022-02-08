Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,013.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 147,506 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter.

ITA opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

