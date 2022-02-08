Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 181,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 268,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYT opened at $261.05 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.85 and its 200 day moving average is $261.53.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

