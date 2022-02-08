Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

FSM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. 3,541,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.34. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 100,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 55.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.