Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,099. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

