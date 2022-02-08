Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive has a one year low of $63.04 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fortive by 19.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 18.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,531,000 after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

