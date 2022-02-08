Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $340.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $307.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $156.50 and a 12 month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

