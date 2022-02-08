Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $305.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $307.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.50. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $156.50 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.