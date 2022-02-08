Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $307.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $156.50 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.