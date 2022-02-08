Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a £175 ($236.65) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($202.84) to £155 ($209.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £170 ($229.89) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £156.74 ($211.95) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £170 ($229.89) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £162.70 ($220.02).

FLTR opened at £110 ($148.75) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,912 ($134.04) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($266.14).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

