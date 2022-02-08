Flow (FLOW) Trading 6.1% Higher This Week

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $7.03 or 0.00016374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $260.35 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.34 or 0.07085129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,979.31 or 1.00157921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006338 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 318,082,398 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

