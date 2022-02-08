Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 497,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

