FirstService (FSV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FSV stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a 52-week low of $140.71 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstService stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

