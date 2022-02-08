FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.67.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
FCFS opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.89.
FirstCash Company Profile
FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.
