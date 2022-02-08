First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 816,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after buying an additional 423,501 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,366,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,514,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,587,000 after buying an additional 112,159 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

