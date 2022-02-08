First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

