First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000.
First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.03. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $83.49.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.