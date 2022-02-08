First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Novavax by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average is $179.26. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total value of $454,239.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,211 shares of company stock worth $9,593,467. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.