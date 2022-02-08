First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 150.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.15%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

