First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Barclays by 197.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 354,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 235,377 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Barclays by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,379 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the second quarter worth $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Barclays by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 200,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its stake in Barclays by 120.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 265 ($3.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.11) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

BCS stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

