First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 137,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 275.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $481,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $295,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,763 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,736 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

