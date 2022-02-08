First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $426,000 Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSTK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE SSTK opened at $91.70 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $1,366,323.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 176,368 shares of company stock valued at $18,577,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.