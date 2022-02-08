First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

MDC stock opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

