First Manhattan Co. Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.3% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $364,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,985.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 77,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

NYSE TMO opened at $587.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

