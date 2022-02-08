First Manhattan Co. Purchases 55,311 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.08% of AbbVie worth $149,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.42 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $251.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

