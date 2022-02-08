First Manhattan Co. Has $50.38 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $50,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

SYK stock opened at $248.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.27. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

