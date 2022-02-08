First Manhattan Co. Has $210.52 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,311 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy comprises about 0.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $210,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 32,138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50.
In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Profile
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
