First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $64,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.41.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.94. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.