First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

