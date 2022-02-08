First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report sales of $705.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $703.90 million to $708.00 million. First Horizon reported sales of $806.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

FHN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. 3,628,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,086. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 92,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

