First Foundation Advisors Purchases 6,369 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.99. 93,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,876. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

