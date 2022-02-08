First Foundation Advisors Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 142,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,021,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,465 shares of company stock worth $39,653,383. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

