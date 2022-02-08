First Foundation Advisors Has $16.08 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,023 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $16,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.88. 6,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,916. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.98.

