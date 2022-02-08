First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

INTC traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,645,668. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $197.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

