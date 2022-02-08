First Foundation Advisors Acquires 5,435 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.5% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.09% of IQVIA worth $41,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.95. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.37.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

