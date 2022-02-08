First Foundation Advisors Acquires 45,557 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.54. 119,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,214,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.80 and its 200 day moving average is $189.54. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

