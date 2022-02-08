First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

FFNW stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

