First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Acquires 2,500 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00.

Shares of FFIN traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,238. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.38.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

